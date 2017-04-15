More than A Little Happiness for Mandopop fans

Mandopop fans singing along with Mr Anthony Tan (centre, in black), deputy chief executive of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), during the countdown to the top song on SPH Radio station UFM100.3's list of top 1,000 songs.

There was A Little Happiness for fans of Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien, when it was revealed that the tune had once again topped the station's annual music chart campaign.

It is the second consecutive year that the melody - the theme song for the 2015 Taiwanese romance movie Our Times - made it to the top of the chart.

In all, a crowd of 3,000 turned up at Bugis Junction's outdoor stage yesterday for the U1000 Music Countdown 2017 .

It was the culmination of a two-month-long campaign for the U1000 Music Countdown, which started in February. The campaign's objective is to identify the most popular Mandarin pop songs among the radio station's listeners every year.

General manager of SPH Radio Sim Hong Huat said: "UFM's U1000 has seen great success every year since we started in 2013. The response from our listeners just keeps getting better every year and this year, we have seen the best response yet. We are truly grateful to our fans who have supported us over the years and we hope U1000 will continue to grow the same way year after year."