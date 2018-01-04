More delays to K-drama A Korean Odyssey

SEOUL • K-pop star Lee Seung Gi's trouble-ridden drama A Korean Odyssey, inspired by the Chinese classic Journey To The West, may be grounded for longer than expected.

On Tuesday, the South Korean media said episodes three and four of the tvN show, which had been delayed for at least a week after a staff member was injured on set, might not air this weekend either.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour is probing the incident.

MBC Art, which employs the staff member, recently filed charges against the show's production company for negligence.

The accident has further fuelled criticism about the show. For the episode aired on Dec 24, the production staff failed to digitally remove wires attached to the actors.

The show then took an extensive commercial break and abruptly ended mid-episode.

The incident has highlighted the shortcomings behind the shooting of television dramas in South Korea.

Lee, for instance, joined the cast after he was discharged from his mandatory military duties on Oct 31, nearly a month after the shoot had started.

Culture critic Ha Jae Geun said the producers "should've made sure Lee joined the crew on time, or postponed the show, but they did nothing". Park Hong Kyun, who is helming A Korean Odyssey, is infamous for forcing a hectic schedule on his cast and crew. Actor Ji Sung, who starred in Park's 2011 drama New Heart, said he was sleep-deprived for 30 straight days.

Actors had also voiced concerns over incomplete scripts, with the show being written as it was shot.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK