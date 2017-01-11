Moby and Charlotte Church turn down Trump inauguration gig

WASHINGTON (Washington Post) - If invitations to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration came with boxes to check, it seems some musicians would be putting an X in front of the "when hell freezes over" option.

The latest performers to emphatically turn down overtures include Moby (his response: "Hahahahaha") and Welsh singer Charlotte Church, who peppered her tweet about the interaction with poop emojis.

DJ/singer/prominent vegan Moby revealed the invitation in a Monday Instagram post. Next to a picture of the Capitol building, he suggested one condition on which he'd take the job: "I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider DJing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, hahahaha, really? I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns."

And Church was even more succinct in a Monday tweet. "Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye" she wrote.

Not too long ago, Mr Trump claimed that he didn't want celebrities at his swearing-in festivities. "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary," he tweeted on Dec 22. "NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"