Miley Cyrus does not say sorry but uses post to 'sell' new single

NEW YORK (WP) - Ten days ago, the producers of Fox's Teen Choice Awards had a very exciting announcement - "Miley Cyrus to accept Ultimate Choice Award."

An hour before the broadcast started on Sunday night, the show's Twitter account stated that "@MileyCyrus is in the HOUSE!".

Then, about 15 minutes after the show started, presenter Victoria Justice had a surprising update. "Unfortunately, at the last minute, Miley Cyrus couldn't make it here tonight."

"I know, I know," she said, as the audience booed. "It's a bummer."

Indeed - Cyrus always makes award shows more interesting, which is probably why the producers gave her the night's big award so they could get her up on stage.

About an hour into the telecast, Cyrus wrote a long post on Instagram saying she was "beyond bummed" she could not turn up.

"I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honour!" she assured her fans. "I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!

"I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday, Aug 18, & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!"