Miley Cyrus bails on the Teen Choice Awards

WASHINGTON • The mystery remains after pop star Miley Cyrus did not show up to accept an award at Fox's Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

On Aug 4, the producers of the show announced that the 24-year-old would be given the Ultimate Choice Award, its "highest honour", for her involvement in the annual ceremony over the last decade.

An hour before the broadcast started on Sunday night, the show's Twitter account was psyched. "@MileyCyrus is in the HOUSE!" exclaimed one tweet.

She was also featured as the top-billed star on the account's banner photo. The show's account also retweeted a video of actor Keith Powers on the red carpet, talking about how he was so excited to see Cyrus.

Then, about 15 minutes after the show started, presenter Victoria Justice had a surprising update: "Unfortunately, at the last minute, Miley Cyrus couldn't make it here tonight.

"I know, I know," she said as the audience booed. "It's a bummer."

About an hour into the telecast, Cyrus wrote a long post on Instagram saying she was "beyond bummed" she did not make it to the show. "I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honour!" she assured her fans, thanking them and the show for the award.

She went on to explain her absence, sort of. "I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!" she wrote.

She also announced that her new single and music video, Younger Now, would drop on Friday. Her representatives have not yet clarified what happened.

WASHINGTON POST