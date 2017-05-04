Midler in running for Tony

LOS ANGELES • The show reportedly has bagged advance ticket sales of more than US$40 million (S$55.8 million).

And the star herself, Bette Midler, 71, has not performed on stage in a musical since 1969, the New York Post noted.

But her critically raved performance in Hello, Dolly! - which is being staged on Broadway - has been rewarded with a Tony Award nomination for best actress in a musical.

The show - a rerun of the original, which debuted in 1964 - garnered 10 nominations, just two fewer than Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, an offbeat pop opera based on a slice of Tolstoy's War And Peace, reported Agence France-Presse.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, with the awards to be given out on June 11.

Josh Groban, the singer who is making an acclaimed Broadway debut in the Great Comet show, is in the running for best actor in a musical.

The most coveted prize, for best new musical, will be determined through a showdown among the heart-rending Dear Evan Hansen and the uplifting Come From Away, as well as the Great Comet and Groundhog Day, an adaptation of the 1993 Bill Murray film.

Four American writers, each making a Broadway debut, will vie for the best play prize.

Among them are Lynn Nottage for Sweat and Paula Vogel for Indecent. The two are Pulitzer Prize winners who arrived on Broadway after years of success off-Broadway and at regional theatres.

James Earl Jones, a two-time Tony winner for The Great White Hope in 1969 and Fences in 1987, will receive a special Tony for lifetime achievement in theatre.