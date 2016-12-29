Michael's streams surge on Spotify

NEW YORK • On the music charts this week, a cappella group Pentatonix reached No. 1 with its latest holiday album and streams of George Michael's music grew by nearly 3,200 per cent after news of his death emerged on Christmas.

Over the next day, Spotify said, worldwide streams of Michael's music as a solo artist increased by 3,158 per cent on the service. If those streams have an impact on his chart standing, it would come next week.

Pentatonix scored its second No. 1 album with A Pentatonix Christmas, which had 185,000 sales and just under 21 million streams in the week that ended last Thursday, Nielsen data released on Tuesday showed.

That's Christmas To Me, the group's last holiday album, released two years ago, has also been a chart contender lately and this week holds at No. 5.

Bruno Mars' 24K Magic is at No. 2, The Weeknd's Starboy holds at No. 3 and J. Cole's 4 Your Eyez Only, last week's chart-topper, fell to No. 4.

