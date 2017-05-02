Michael Moore to take aim at Trump in one-man show on Broadway

NEW YORK - Film provocateur Michael Moore will make his theatrical debut in a one-man show that explores the rise of US President Donald Trump and the resistance to him, producers announced on Monday.

The Terms Of My Surrender, which will open in previews on July 28 at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway, was described as "an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity".

The show will explain how Mr Trump emerged and "where best to dine before crossing over the mountains with the Von Trapp family into Canada", the Belasco Theatre said in a statement, in an allusion to the flight from Nazi-ruled Austria in The Sound Of Music.

"To unseat a president, it will take an act of Broadway," it added.

Moore, who had his start as a print journalist, has combined staunch left-wing activism with humorous personal asides in films such as Bowling For Columbine, which tackles US gun culture, and Fahrenheit 9/11 which took aim at former president George W. Bush's "war on terror".