Meryl Streep denies knowing about Weinstein

LOS ANGELES • Actor T.J. Miller is accused of assault, a former Harvey Weinstein employee breaks her 19-year silence and posters pop up accusing actress Meryl Streep of not doing anything about Weinstein's alleged sexual misdeeds.

T.J. MILLER

A woman claims that the Silicon Valley (2014 to present) and The Emoji Movie (2017) star sexually assaulted her in college.

Speaking to The Daily Beast website about their relationship at George Washington University in 2001, she said he punched her in the mouth while they were having sex on one occasion.

In another incident, she said Miller choked her so tightly that her groans led to her housemates knocking on her door to find out what was going on.

In response, Miller, 36, posted on Instagram, denying her claims and noting that the woman "was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behaviour".

ZELDA PERKINS

A former assistant to Weinstein is coming clean after 19 years.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight on Tuesday, Ms Perkins, who worked for Weinstein's Miramax Films in Britain in the 1990s, said she quit after a colleague said the producer had tried to rape her.

Ms Perkins, then in her early 20s, wanted to expose his behaviour, but lawyers advised that she "didn't have a chance".

She opted for the next best thing - signing a non-disclosure agreement in 1998 in return for Weinstein, now 65, committing to certain actions such as going for therapy.

She got £125,000 (S$225,000) as part of the settlement, but does not know whether the conditions regarding therapy were upheld.

Haunted by her action that obligated her to keep mum about the incident over the years, she said on Newsnight that she now wants such agreements reformed in Britain so that the rich and powerful cannot use them to cover up their sexual assaults.

MERYL STREEP

Posters with a photograph of Streep, 68, next to Weinstein were spotted near her home and in other Los Angeles locations on Tuesday, with the words "She Knew" written across her eyes.

The Oscar winner has denied that she was aware of his alleged sexual misconduct.

The sightings surfaced in the wake of a spat between her and Rose McGowan, 44, over Streep's reaction to the Weinstein saga.

On Saturday, McGowan, who claims Weinstein assaulted her in the past, lambasted Streep on Twitter for continuing to work with the producer for years despite industry talk of him preying on women.

Streep responded on Monday in a statement, saying that "it hurt to be attacked... but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein's crimes".

"I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room. He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn't know."