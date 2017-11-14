Mendes biggest winner at MTV Europe

LONDON • Canadian social media sensation-turned-pop star Shawn Mendes had a big night at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, winning Best Song for There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back and Best Artist, the most coveted prize.

He pipped heavyweights such as Taylor Swift, who had six and the most nominations of the evening, but failed to win any awards.

Rapper Eminem opened the show at Wembley Stadium with a performance of his new duet Walk On Water, with guest artist Skylar Grey standing in for Beyonce to sing the other part.

He also won the award for Best Hip-hop act, beating artists such as Drake, Future and Kendrick Lamar, and seemed a bit confused by the honour. "I'm not really sure how I got this, 'cause I haven't had an album out in a few years," Eminem quipped, though he added: "I got one coming though."

This year, unlike many award shows, the MTV Europe Music Awards stayed away from anything overtly political.

But when Oscar winner Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars accepted the award for Best Alternative act, he had a message that he wanted to get across.

"Europe, you have changed our lives. This is for you, this is about you. And we stand here proudly on this stage tonight in celebration of you," he said.

"We are Americans, a land of immigrants - and we just want to say that we welcome you with open arms and with open hearts and we love you. God bless you."

When rockers U2 received the Global Icon Award, frontman Bono got creative, belting out a few lines of rapper Stormzy's Blinded By Grace.

Meanwhile, Stormzy sang his hit Big For Your Boots on stage in a police car during the two-hour telecast, which also included performances by host Rita Ora (Your Song), Demi Lovato (Sorry Not Sorry), Camila Cabello (Havana), Kesha (Learn To Let Go) and Liam Payne (Strip That Down).

Security was tight at the event, with airport-style scanners at entrances, following a series of attacks that have hit Britain this year, including a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May that left 22 people dead.

