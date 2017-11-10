Mel B reaches settlement with estranged husband over domestic violence claims

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Ex-Spice Girl Mel B and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte reached a settlement over the domestic violence portion of their divorce days before the start of their trial, their lawyers said Thursday (Nov 9).

The pop star - real name Melanie Brown - filed for divorce on March 20, accusing Belafonte of physical and emotional abuse during the course of their 10-year marriage. She also claimed Belafonte threatened to publish explicit recordings of her.

As a result of the settlement, a hearing scheduled to be held in the Los Angeles Superior Court was set aside, and Judge Mark Juhas also cancelled a restraining order Mel B had against Belafonte.

According to Belafonte's lawyer, Grace Jamra, the pair also reached an agreement regarding their daughter Madison, 6.

Meanwhile, they have three months to establish Belafonte's visitation rights to Mel B's 10-year-old daughter Angel, whose father is Eddie Murphy.

Mel B and her lawyers banned him from having contact with Angel and obtained a restraining order after the singer and America's Got Talent judge accused him of being violent.

Belafonte claimed he had raised Angel since she was a baby and therefore could legitimately request access.

Mel B, 42, was present at Thursday's hearing, but did not comment.