Medley of music shows in 2018

It has been a sterling year for concerts in 2017 and music fans are in for another bumper crop in 2018, judging from the line-up that has been announced so far.

From international pop acts such as British singer-songwriter Harry Styles and American star Katy Perry to regional superstars like Mandopop king Jay Chou, as well as day-long indie music festival Laneway, there is no shortage of quality gigs in the first half of next year.

Fans are also snapping up tickets the moment they go on sale and many of the big shows are already sold out.

These include Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung's three nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February, American soul-pop star Bruno Mars' two nights at the same venue in May and Malaysian singer Dayang Nurfaizah's new year show at the Esplanade Concert Hall .

More gigs are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The wide range of shows is good news for live music fans such as Ms Vanessa Mostafa, a freelancer in the arts industry.

"I've already got my ticket to Niall Horan's gig and might be going to Katy Perry's concert too," says the 32-year-old.

"Still, as a regular giggoer, I reckon that 2018 has a lot to live up to. After all, 2017 has provided us with artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

"With the possibility of more announcements, I am definitely keeping my fingers crossed for artists like Muse, Adele and Sam Smith to head to our shores."

Co-founder of gig promoters LAMC Productions, Ms Lauretta Alabons, says that audiences in Singapore are getting more sophisticated with their music tastes and want to see more than just Top 40 pop acts.

LAMC's line-up so far for next year ranges from newer acts such as American girl group Fifth Harmony to veteran British new wave band Squeeze. It is also bringing in emo-rock stalwarts Fall Out Boy next year, although details are still being firmed up.

"Concertgoers here are very much in tune with what's out there when it comes to music," Ms Alabons says.

"They listen to a wide variety of music styles and we see a lot of fans cross over between genres."

Asian pop

PENTAS DAYANG NURFAIZAH

Who: A prominent singer in the Malaysian music scene, Dayang Nurfaizah is playing her first solo show in Singapore.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Jan 1, 8pm

Admission: Sold out

THE INVINCIBLE 2 JAY CHOU CONCERT TOUR 2018

Who: Mandopop king Jay Chou kicks off the second leg of his worldwide The Invincible tour with his return to the National Stadium.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Jan 6, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $348 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

2018 WILD KARD TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Who: South Korean quartet Kard, known for hits such as Rumor and Don’t Recall, were listed in Billboard’s Top 5 K-Pop Artists To Watch this year.

Where: Zepp@Big Box Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue

When: Jan 21, 7.30pm

Admission: $79.20 to $214.20 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)

CONCERT PLANET AKIM & THE MAJISTRET LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Malaysian pop rock sextet Akim & The Majistret are known for Malay hits such as Mewangi, Obses and Lagu Untuk Laila.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Jan 26, 8pm

Admission: $48 to $148 from Apactix

SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR SUPER SHOW 7

Who: Popular K-pop band Super Junior recently released their eighth album, Play, and will be back in Singapore to play their first show here since 2015.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Jan 27, 4pm

Admission: Ticketing details to be announced

I’M A-LIN WORLD TOUR 2018 – SINGAPORE

Who: Taiwanese singer A-Lin became more popular after taking part in the Chinese reality show, I Am A Singer, in 2015.

Where: Zepp@Big Box Singapore

When: Jan 27, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $158 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

JACKY CHEUNG A CLASSIC TOUR 2018

Who: Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, also known as the God Of Songs, is massively popular and regularly sells out his gigs here. A Classic Tour sold out three nights at the Indoor Stadium in February this year.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Feb 9, 10 and 11

Admission: Sold out

HUAYI 2018 CROWD LU 2018 SPRING WORLD TOUR

Who: Taiwanese indie pop singer Crowd Lu has been named Best New Artist and Best Composer at the Golden Melody Awards and has released five albums.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall

When: Feb 23, 7.30pm

Admission: $58 to $188 from Sistic

A DATE WITH FRIENDS 2018 GURINDAM JIWA SATU MALAM BERSAMA R. ISMAIL

Who: Veteran Singapore singer R. Ismail will be accompanied by his sons Eiss and Elfee, prominent singers in their own right.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio,1 Esplanade Drive

When: March 9, 8pm

Admission: $25 from Sistic

A DATE WITH FRIENDS 2018 GYPSY REUNION

Who: Singapore veterans Gypsy, comprising Ferdinands brothers Mel, Joe, Dixie and Don, were popular from the 1970s to 1990s and are back for a reunion show.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio

When: March 11, 5pm

Admission: $25 from Sistic

DUET WITH POWER STATION ‘20’ WORLD TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Who: Taiwanese rock duo Power Station are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a world tour that includes a stop in Singapore.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 17, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $198 from Sistic

Indie/alternative/rock

IMAGINE DRAGONS EVOLVE WORLD TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Grammy Award-winning American quartet Imagine Dragons, who released their third album, Evolve, this year, will be back for their third show in Singapore.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Jan 7, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

FLEET FOXES LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: American indie band Fleet Foxes are acclaimed for their lush vocal harmonies and mix of folk, rock and pop. Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Jan 14, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $148 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA

Who: Japanese band Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra are known for their energetic and highly entertaining shows, complete with enthusiastic audience participation.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Jan 16, 8pm

Admission: $50 to $100 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

ONE OK ROCK AMBITIONS ASIA TOUR 2018 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Japanese rockers One OK Rock, who have been making their name on the global stage, are back to play their largest show in Singapore.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Jan 20, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix

CLEAN BANDIT LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Grammy Award-winning British trio Clean Bandit are known for mixing classical music with pop and electronica.

Where: Halls 601-604, Level 6 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard

When: Jan 22, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $208 from Sistic

MAGIC! LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Canadian reggae pop band Magic! are known for Rude, the 2014 earworm and one of the biggest pop hits in the last few years.

Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 1 Garden Avenue

When: Jan 26, 8pm

Admission: $128 from Sistic

ST JEROME'S LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2018

What: The eighth edition of the Singapore stop for annual music event St Jerome's Laneway Festival features a stellar line-up including Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco, US singer-songwriter Father John Misty, British shoegaze pioneers Slowdive and American hip-hop/soul act Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Where: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: Jan 27, from 10am

Admission: From $158 for single tickets at Apactix, $200 at the door

FOSTER THE PEOPLE LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: American band Foster The People are best known for their 2011 hit Pumped Up Kicks. They released their newest album, Sacred Hearts Club, this year.

Where: Zepp@Big Box Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue

When: Jan 30, 8pm

Admission: $138 from Sistic

INCUBUS LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: American alternative metal band Incubus became popular with 1999 album Make Yourself and have since sold over 23 million albums. Their latest album, 8, was released earlier this year.

Where: Zepp@Big Box Singapore

When: Feb 9, 7.30pm

Admission: $88 to $108 from Ticketbox (go to ticketbox.sg)

SQUEEZE

Who: British new wave stalwarts Squeeze have been around since the early 1970s and recently released their 15th album, The Knowledge.

Where: University Cultural Centre Hall, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent

When: May 4, 8pm

Admission: $78 to $158 from Sistic

Western pop

CHRIS BOTTI

Who: Trumpeter Chris Botti holds the distinction of America’s best-selling instrumental artist and he won a Best Pop Instrumental Album Grammy for his 2012 album Impressions.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 26, 7.30pm

Admission: $48 to $118 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

I LOVE 90S

Who: Retro fans will get to relive the heady days of 1990s pop with this triple bill of English pop groups 911, 5ive and S Club.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 10, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $178 from Sistic

FIFTH HARMONY - PSA TOUR – LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: American girl group Fifth Harmony became popular through reality singing show The X Factor in 2012 and are known for massive pop hits such as Work From Home (2016) and Worth It (2015).

Where: Zepp@Big Box Singapore,1 Venture Avenue

When: March 14, 8pm

Admission: $138 and $168 from Sistic

KATY PERRY WITNESS: THE TOUR

Who: One of the biggest pop stars in the world today, American singer Katy Perry’s show is part of her world tour and it will be her fourth concert in Singapore.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: April 8, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $348 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg), the Singapore Indoor Stadium and SingPost outlets

THE SCRIPT LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Irish trio The Script are known for hit songs such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and Breakeven (both 2008). They released their fifth album, Freedom Child, this year.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: April 12, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $278 from Sports Hub Tix

HARRY STYLES LIVE ON TOUR 2018

Who: British singer and songwriter Harry Styles from One Direction is making his name as a solo artist. The return show to Singapore comes half a year after his debut gig here and will feature American band Warpaint.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: May 3, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $888 from Sports Hub Tix and Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)

BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR

Who: A Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate, Bruno Mars is the man behind many

pop hits of the last decade. He makes his return to Singapore with a highly

anticipated show.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: May 6, 7pm and May 7, 8pm

Admission: Sold out

NIALL HORAN’S FLICKER WORLD TOUR 2018

Who: One Direction member Niall Horan brings his solo concert to Singapore to promote his recently released debut album, Flicker.

Where: The Star Theatre

When: June 12

Admission: $88 to $148 from Apactix

