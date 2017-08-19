Mediacorp names new CEO

Media industry veteran Tham Loke Kheng will take over as Mediacorp's chief executive officer and board director from Sept 1.

She has extensive media experience and has held senior management and leadership roles in free-to- air TV, pay TV and broadband services with leading operators such as StarHub and Now TV in Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In 2015, she was named Content Asia's Asia Media Woman of the Year for contributions to the pay-TV industry.

Ms Tham, 50, also made it to The Straits Times Life Power List in 2006 and 2007 in her role as senior vice-president for content and marketing at StarHub.

The National University of Singapore graduate started work in 1988 at the then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, where she spent eight years. She said: "Returning to Mediacorp is a truly meaningful homecoming for me. My passion for media was discovered on Caldecott Hill, and I am truly excited to be able to lead Mediacorp into its next phase of development, as the company evolves from a free-to-air broadcaster to a diversified, digital- first media organisation."

She succeeds Mr Shaun Seow, 55, who is leaving the media company to join its parent company Temasek Holdings' Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) team starting on Nov 1. He will remain as executive director at Mediacorp until Sept 30.

Boon Chan