Media outlet linked to Zhang Ziyi's husband

SEOUL • Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi has apologised to South Korean celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo for the illegal reporting of their private wedding.

Her husband, rock star Wang Feng, is a founder and investor in Suiyue, one of the Chinese media outlets that allegedly used drone cameras to live-stream the ceremony at The Shilla hotel in Seoul without permission.

Zhang was one of the guests invited to the wedding.

In an interview with the Chinese media, she said she got to know about the case only after she returned to China.

"Neither I nor my husband had known about this case at all. He deputed the management to professional managers half a year ago," she said.

"If either of us had known about this beforehand, we would have prevented such a shameful act. Wang Feng has hauled the CEOs over the coals for the case and they will get the punishment they deserve. They have also acknowledged the problem and their fault."

The Songs walked down the aisle last Tuesday, more than a year after playing lovers in the drama Descendants Of The Sun.

