MBE for singer Ed Sheeran

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
39 min ago

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran received an MBE - Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - for services to music and charity, from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was the most-streamed artist on music service Spotify globally this year.

"My grandfather was a massive royalist," he told the BBC. "He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it's quite a nice full-circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud."

