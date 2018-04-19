MasterChef Singapore judges unveiled

Local chefs Bjorn Shen and Damian D'Silva will judge the inaugural edition of MasterChef Singapore, Mediacorp announced yesterday.

Shen is the chef and owner of modern Middle Eastern restaurant Artichoke. D'Silva, known for Singaporean heritage food, is the executive chef of Folklore in Destination Hotel. They will be joined by Audra Morrice, a MasterChef Australia finalist who also judged MasterChef Asia in 2015.

In a press release sent by Mediacorp, Shen was quoted as saying: "We are a nation of very proud home cooks and I'm sure many of my fellow Singaporeans have been waiting a long time to show off their chops on a TV show of this level."

D'Silva said he would "do my utmost to invoke the cooking spirit from every contestant, so that they can find their true self".

The MasterChef format, which originated in Britain in 1990 and has seen local spin-offs produced in more than 40 countries, pits amateur cooks against one another in various challenges.

MasterChef Singapore premieres on Channel 5 on Sept 2 at 9.30pm.

Yip Wai Yee