MasterChef Singapore judges announced to be Bjorn Shen, Damian D'Silva and Audra Morrice

SINGAPORE - The judges for the inaugural edition of MasterChef Singapore have finally been revealed: They are Bjorn Shen, Damian D'Silva and Audra Morrice.

The names were announced in a press release sent by broadcaster Mediacorp on Wednesday (April 18) afternoon.

Shen is the chef and owner of modern Middle Eastern restaurant Artichoke. D'Silva is the executive chef of Folklore restaurant, while Morrice has close ties with MasterChef - she herself had been a MasterChef Australia finalist, and had also been a judge on MasterChef Asia in 2015.

In the press release, Shen was quoted as saying: "We are a nation of very proud home cooks, and I'm sure many of my fellow Singaporeans have been waiting a long time to show off their chops on a TV show of this level."

D'Silva, known for Singaporea heritage food, said that he would "do my utmost to invoke the cooking spirit from every contestant, so that they can find their true self."

Morrice added: "This will be a great opportunity to showcase and harness not just the wonderful multicultural cuisine and people of this beautiful country but hopefully inspire and encourage more people to get back into the kitchen and discover their hidden MasterChef talents."

The MasterChef cooking competition format, which originated in the United Kingdom in 1990 and has seen local spin-offs produced in over 40 countries, pits amateur cooks against one another in various challenges.

MasterChef Singapore premieres on Channel 5 on September 2 at 9.30pm.