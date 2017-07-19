Marvel-lous, Hollywood pays tribute to comic-book legend Stan Lee

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Stan Lee, whose Marvel superheroes have reigned for half a century, was honoured on Tuesday when he plunged his hands and feet into cement at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 94-year-old comic-book legend - whose characters include Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor - joked that he "would have asked for a raise" if he had known how good he was.

Lee was also described as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday, where he delivered a rousing speech and received a standing ovation.

More than two million of his comic books have been published in 75 nations and in 25 languages.