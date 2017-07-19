Marvel-lous, Hollywood pays tribute to comic-book legend Stan Lee

Comic-book writer, editor, and publisher Stan Lee places his hands in cement during his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on July 18, 2017.
Comic-book writer, editor, and publisher Stan Lee places his hands in cement during his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on July 18, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Stan Lee, whose Marvel superheroes have reigned for half a century, was honoured on Tuesday when he plunged his hands and feet into cement at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 94-year-old comic-book legend - whose characters include Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor - joked that he "would have asked for a raise" if he had known how good he was.

Lee was also described as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday, where he delivered a rousing speech and received a standing ovation.

More than two million of his comic books have been published in 75 nations and in 25 languages.

Stan Lee was immortalised in cement in the first ever handprint-footprint ceremony organised and hosted by fans. PHOTO: EPA

