Mars donates $1.36m to Flint water crisis efforts

DETROIT • Bruno Mars is turning on the charity tap.

He is donating US$1 million (S$1.36 million) to help those affected by a water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

According to People magazine, the singer made the pledge at a concert last Saturday in Auburn Hills in the state.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster," he said.

"As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

Flint's crisis arose in 2014 when insufficient treatment of water from a river exposed residents to high levels of lead. The city has since switched its source of water.

Mars, 31, meanwhile, has picked up the Visionary Award at the Teen Choice Awards for "innovation and contributions to contemporary music".