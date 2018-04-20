Mariah Carey to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Pop diva Mariah Carey is set to return to Singapore and will perform at The Star Theatre on Nov 3.

With 18 US chart-toppers like We Belong Together, Hero and Always Be My Baby, Carey holds the record as the solo artist with the most No.1 songs on the Billboard singles charts.

The five-time Grammy winner has performed here several times, including at the National Stadium in 2014 and at the Padang, a show that was part of the 2010 F1 race.

Carey, 48, recently made the news when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She released her 14th and most recent album, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, in 2014.

Tickets from $88 to $348 go on sale for Live Nation members on Apr 25 and 26, 10am through ticketing agency APACTix. Public sales will start on Apr 27, 10am.