Mariah Carey to hold concert at Borobudur temple in Indonesia

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Singer Mariah Carey is reportedly coming to Indonesia for a concert at Borobudur temple, Magelang, Central Java, on Nov 6.

Music promoter Rajawali Indonesia Communication as the event consultant confirmed the news via social media, posting the location and date of the concert, titled Borobodur Symphony 2018.

The date also appears on the singer's official website.

According to the website, tickets for the concert will go on sale on April 20 at 10 a.m.

Prior to coming to Indonesia, Carey is scheduled for shows in Australia and Asia, including the Philippines and Japan.

Carey previously performed in Jakarta on February 15, 2004 at the Plenary Hall, Jakarta Convention Center.