Mariah Carey left speechless over Hollywood honour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Singer Mariah Carey was honoured in Hollywood on Wednesday (Nov 1) by having her hands and feet cemented in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre.

However, unlike most recipients, Carey did not give a speech prior to the ceremony even when prompted by her Precious director Lee Daniels, and looked nervous about putting her hands in the cement.

When asked about her reticence, she replied: "Well it's not the most... We don't do this every day. It's a huge honour and I don't even know how to express it."

Carey was accompanied to the ceremony by reported boyfriend Bryan Tanaka who sat in the audience while the event took place.

Mariah Carey is currently promoting the animation Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas, a story about a young girl named Mariah who dreams of getting a dog for Christmas.