Mariah Carey left speechless over Hollywood honour

Singer Mariah Carey was left lost for words as she was feted in Hollywood with a hands and feet ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.VIDEO: REUTERS
Published
9 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Singer Mariah Carey was honoured in Hollywood on Wednesday (Nov 1) by having her hands and feet cemented in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre. 

However, unlike most recipients, Carey did not give a speech prior to the ceremony even when prompted by her Precious director Lee Daniels, and looked nervous about putting her hands in the cement. 

When asked about her reticence, she replied: "Well it's not the most... We don't do this every day. It's a huge honour and I don't even know how to express it." 

Carey was accompanied to the ceremony by reported boyfriend Bryan Tanaka who sat in the audience while the event took place. 

Mariah Carey is currently promoting the animation Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas, a story about a young girl named Mariah who dreams of getting a dog for Christmas.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands