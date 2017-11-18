March gig for Fifth Harmony

American girl group Fifth Harmony will be back to play a show at Zepp@BigBox Singapore on March 14.

The gig will come less than a year after the quartet, which first came to fame through reality singing show The X Factor in 2012, performed at The Star Theatre in April.

Made up of Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, the group are known for pop hits such as Work From Home (2016), which has 1.7 billion views for its music video on YouTube; and Worth It (2015), which has 1.4 billion views.

Former member Camila Cabello left the group at the end of last year and went solo.

The group have released three albums - Reflection (2015), 7/27 (2016) and Fifth Harmony (2017) - all of which have reached the Top 5 in the Billboard album charts.

The self-titled third album has been described by The New York Times as "potent and overflowing with sugary pleasures", while Rolling Stone dubbed the group "a Top 40 force to be reckoned with".

The concert at The Star Theatre, which lasted 90 minutes and saw the group sing their biggest hits, attracted 4,000 fans who call themselves "Harmonizers".