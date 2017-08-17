Manchester Arena to reopen, with fundraising concert helmed by Noel Gallagher

MANCHESTER - The Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert in May, will reopen on Sept 9 with a benefit show headlined by Noel Gallagher of Oasis.

The We Are Manchester concert, also featuring British acts including The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley, will raise money to establish a permanent memorial for victims of the May 22 attack.

Ms Sue Murphy, deputy leader of the Manchester City Council, called the concert "a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit".

In addition to his roots in Manchester, Gallagher's songs with Oasis became a soundtrack for both mourning and hope in the wake of the attacks, with a crowd singing Don't Look Back In Anger at a memorial.