Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza reveals baby's name

KUALA LUMPUR - Siti Aafiyah Khalid.

That is the name Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza has given to her baby girl.

The 39-year-old revealed the name during religious ceremonies - to celebrate and welcome the newborn - at her home in Bukit Antarabangsa on Sunday night, reported The Star.

Her daughter was born on March 19, marking the end of an 11-year wait to start a family for the singer and her businessman-husband Khalid Mohamad Jiwa.

They married in August 2006.

Siti, who suffered a miscarriage in 2015, later sought help from a fertility centre.

After she got pregnant, she even moved around in a wheelchair at home to ensure that she had plenty of rest.

MAJLIS MAULID NABI, AQIQAH & TAHNIK SEMPENA MENYAMBUT HARI KE 7 KELAHIRAN PUTERI DATO' SRI KHALID MOHAMAD JIWA & DATO' SRI SITI NURHALIZA TARUDIN
