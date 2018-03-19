Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to daughter

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza is now a mother.

According to a post on her Instagram account, the girl, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered by caesarean section at 8.17am on Monday.

The post, made by her manager Rozi Abdul Razak, said both mother and baby are in good health, reported The Star.

"Siti and her husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Khalid Jiwa are grateful for all the prayers and support from family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media throughout the duration of her pregnancy," he said.

He added that the couple had chosen March 19 as it was also the same date of birth as Prophet Muhammad.

"Siti and Khalid would also like to be given a little time before announcing the name of the baby and what she looks like," he added.