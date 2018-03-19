Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to daughter

Singer Siti Nurhaliza and her husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Khalid Jiwa. According to an Instagram post, the baby, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered by caesarean section at 8.17am on March 19.
Singer Siti Nurhaliza and her husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Khalid Jiwa. According to an Instagram post, the baby, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered by caesarean section at 8.17am on March 19.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 10:19 am SGT

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza is now a mother.

According to a post on her Instagram account, the girl, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered by caesarean section at 8.17am on Monday.

The post, made by her manager Rozi Abdul Razak, said both mother and baby are in good health, reported The Star.

"Siti and her husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Khalid Jiwa are grateful for all the prayers and support from family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media throughout the duration of her pregnancy," he said.

He added that the couple had chosen March 19 as it was also the same date of birth as Prophet Muhammad.

"Siti and Khalid would also like to be given a little time before announcing the name of the baby and what she looks like," he added.

Kenyataan Rasmi: Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza selamat melahirkan bayi perempuan di sebuah pusat perubatan di ibu kota, kira-kira jam 8.17 pagi. Beliau melahirkan bayi seberat 3.55 kilogram itu secara pembedahan. Siti dan bayi berada dalam keadaan baik dan buat masa ini hanya membenarkan kaum keluarga terdekat saja untuk melawat. Suami beliau, Dato’ Sri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa melahirkan rasa syukur kerana segalanya telah selamat. Apa yang penting bagi beliau adalah proses melahirkan berjalan dengan baik, isteri dan anaknya juga sihat. Siti dan suami juga ingin mengucapkan terima kasih di atas doa dan sokongan daripada ahli keluarga, rakan-rakan, peminat dan juga pihak media sejak dari awal kehamilan sehinggalah melahirkan. Pasangan ini memilih hari Isnin untuk kelahiran anak pertama mereka kerana bersamaan dengan hari kelahiran Nabi Muhammad (Rasulullah s.a.w) selain jatuh pada tarikh 1 Rejab. Buat masa ini Siti mahu diberi ruang untuk berehat dan menumpukan perhatian pada hari-hari awal bergelar ibu. Mengenai wajah dan nama anak, Siti dan Khalid meminta diberi sedikit masa sebelum mengumumkannya. -Rozi Abdul Razak Pengurus

Kenyataan Rasmi: Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza selamat melahirkan bayi perempuan di sebuah pusat perubatan di ibu kota, kira-kira jam 8.17 pagi. Beliau melahirkan bayi seberat 3.55 kilogram itu secara pembedahan. Siti dan bayi berada dalam keadaan baik dan buat masa ini hanya membenarkan kaum keluarga terdekat saja untuk melawat. Suami beliau, Dato’ Sri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa melahirkan rasa syukur kerana segalanya telah selamat. Apa yang penting bagi beliau adalah proses melahirkan berjalan dengan baik, isteri dan anaknya juga sihat. Siti dan suami juga ingin mengucapkan terima kasih di atas doa dan sokongan daripada ahli keluarga, rakan-rakan, peminat dan juga pihak media sejak dari awal kehamilan sehinggalah melahirkan. Pasangan ini memilih hari Isnin untuk kelahiran anak pertama mereka kerana bersamaan dengan hari kelahiran Nabi Muhammad (Rasulullah s.a.w) selain jatuh pada tarikh 1 Rejab. Buat masa ini Siti mahu diberi ruang untuk berehat dan menumpukan perhatian pada hari-hari awal bergelar ibu. Mengenai wajah dan nama anak, Siti dan Khalid meminta diberi sedikit masa sebelum mengumumkannya. -Rozi Abdul Razak Pengurus

A post shared by Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin (@ctdk) on

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online