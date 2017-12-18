Malaysian Lim Wen Suen wins the inaugural local edition of The Voice

JOHOR BAHRU - Malaysian singer Lim Wen Suen was crowned the winner of the local version of The Voice singing competition show on Sunday (Dec 17) night.

The finals was filmed in the Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios, before a live audience of 1,200 people.

It was hosted by UFM 100.3 DJ Huang Wenhong and Siow Hui Mei, from Malaysian TV channel Astro.

Lim, 30, was from the team of Malaysian singer-songwriter Gary Chaw. The other coaches on the show are Taiwanese singer Sky Wu, Chinese singer Della Ding Dang and Singaporean singer-songwriter Hanjin Tan.

After her win, Lim said onstage that she wanted to thank her family and friends who came to support her, and Chaw, her coach, for his guidance.

She emerged victorious after two rounds of intense competition during the finals.

In the first round, each of the eight finalists performed a song individually. The public was invited to vote via SMS, and the two contestants with the most votes proceeded to the second round.

These two contestants then performed an extended version of the song which they performed during their blind audition. The audience voted again, and the contestant with the most votes was crowned the winner.

In the first round, Lim sang the song Colours Of The Wind, by Taiwanese singer Winnie Hsin, in a white dress, surrounded by falling snow.

In the second round, she sang an extended version of Riding A White Horse, by Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu.

The runner-up, Malaysian singer Kenny Low, who is from Tan's team, sang a mash-up of two songs - Worth It by Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing by American rock band Aerosmith in the first round. In the second round, he sang the ballad Listen Up by Hong Kong singer Eason Chan.

Singaporean student Isaac Ong sang a cover of I'm Willing, by Chinese diva Faye Wong. Singaporean pub singer Cherelle Tan sang the song Why Did you Lie, originally by her coach, Chinese singer Della Ding Dang. Both did not make it to the second round.

During the show, the coaches also performed with the contestants. For example, Wu's team performed a jazzy rendition of the ballad Love Snare by Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, and Ding Dang's team sang a mash-up of two songs - It's Alright If The Whole World Can't Understand and I'm A Little Bird.

The show was broadcast on Malaysia's Astro AEC channel and Singapore's StarHub Hub E City (StarHub TV channels 111 and 825). It is still available through the StarHub Go app.