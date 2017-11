French fashion house Christian Dior has revealed making-of photos of South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo's wedding dress. The sketch and a final version of the dress were posted on Instagram last Saturday. The dress, featuring a square neckline and a slit down the front, was originally a black velvet piece from the brand's autumn/winter collection. The fashion house adapted that dress and gave it to Song, whose wedding with actor Song Joong Ki took place last Tuesday.



PHOTO: INSTAGRAM, TEXT: KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK