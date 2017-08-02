Make a date with Korean actor Song Joong Ki: Aug 8, 7pm at Suntec City

SINGAPORE - K-drama fans, mark your calendars. South Korean actor Song Joong Ki will be appearing at a fan meet held next Tuesday, 7pm at Suntec City.

He will be here on a publicity tour for his wartime thriller, The Battleship Island, ahead of his wedding with actress Song Hye Kyo in October. Song will be joined by director, Ryoo Seung Wan, and his co-stars Hwang Jung Min and So Ji Sub.

The highly anticipated film is Song's first production since catapulting to super-stardom on popular K-drama Descendants Of The Sun (2016).

Song plays a special agent sent on a mission to a forced labour camp on Japan's Hashima Island, known as Battleship Island, during World War II.

The Korean Herald reported that the film topped South Korean's box-office last weekend, attracting 2.5 million people to 2,019 cinemas.

The movie opens in Singapore on Aug 17.