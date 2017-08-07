Madonna is horrific, says her brother

NEW YORK • He spilled the beans on Madonna in a 2008 bestseller called Life With My Sister Madonna, including details of her lovers.

The siblings kept their distance after that, reconciling only recently, but Christopher Ciccone, 56, is opening up new wounds.

This time, in an interview with The Sun, he said he was the victim, calling his superstar sibling "horrific" and a person who bears grudges. "I could have written that book, the book about how horrifying she is or can be. I was just looking for a little recognition for the work I've done for 20 years with her," he said about his time spent as her backstage dresser and show designer.

He said he was underpaid and that Madonna, 58, was full of spite after the book came out.

"When I got back to Los Angeles, my 500 acquaintances suddenly turned out to be four friends. She's quite powerful in LA, in the industry. I was working in the industry doing music videos and tours and it was difficult to get work, if not impossible."

But blood still runs thick, as seen in his rating of Madonna above Lady Gaga. "I have nothing against Lady Gaga, she had some great tracks. (But) I was never a fan of her performances or music videos as I always felt she was ripping us off."

He also thinks his sister is right to be livid over a planned biopic, Blond Ambition, about her life.

"No. 1, I don't even exist.

"Then they got the names wrong, the timings wrong, the places wrong, events incorrect."

Madonna also vented her anger and won her case late last month in London, accepting undisclosed damages from Associated Newspapers over a "serious invasion of privacy". It had published the names of her four-year-old twins before she had completed their adoption process in February.

Her lawyer had argued that this had put the girls at risk - they were then in an orphanage in Malawi - since many people there knew she was rich.