Lynn Hung wants a baby soon

Model Lynn Hung will have you know that she does not have a catty bone in her body.

So one of her hardest scenes in See You Tomorrow was having to lash out at Angelababy, a former colleague who shared a manager with her in real life.

In the movie, Hung plays Jiang Jie, the former fiancee of singer Ma Li (Eason Chan) who is jealous of his friendship with his fan Xiaoyu (Angelababy).

Hung, 36, said in an interview at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre: "I thought I was fierce and scolding her badly, but the director said, 'I won't take this. You have to be a tigress. You're too gentle now, you can be 100 times fiercer.'"

Director Wong Kar Wai, who produced the film, was the acting coach on the set, while novelist Zhang Jiajia, making his directorial debut, was a gentle presence, she recalled.



Model Lynn Hung



The quarrel scene between the actresses took several days and retakes "because we're too familiar with each other and we didn't have the heart to scold each other too much".

Finally, the directors "found a double for me to scold", Hung said. Even then, she felt she had to apologise to the woman before the take.

Hung, who married businessman Ken Kwok, 38, more than a month ago, was radiant at the interview and open about her hopes to have a baby soon.

She said: "The most ideal is to have two. I'll have one first, and if I can cope and take good care of the child, I'll think of a second one."

Foong Woei Wan