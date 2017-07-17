Lush 99.5FM to stop transmission on Aug 31 after 13 years

SINGAPORE - Local radio station Lush 99.5 FM, a champion of alternative and local music, art and culture, will cease transmission at 11.59pm on Aug 31.

A post on the radio station's Facebook page on Monday (July 17) explained that while they have built a loyal core of followers - namely those who are supporters of local music - they "have not managed to grow the base of listeners enough to sustain the operating costs of the station".

The station, run by Mediacorp, began transmitting on Dec 31, 2004, and plays genres such as chill-out, deep house and indie music. Their stable of radio DJs include Rozz, Chris Ho and Elias Soh.

Low listener numbers plagued the radio station as early as 2015, when its broadcast licence was up for review. A Nielsen survey placed numbers at 38,000 a week, but the station seems to have avoided closure after they began the #iListentoLush campaign.

In the post on Monday, the radio station added it has put together the Singapore Sounds project, "which will feature local music, artists and gigs on other music stations", such as 987 and 938LIVE, and on the website 8days.sg.

"In true form we'll be celebrating all things local in the month of August so keep your ears and eyes peeled."