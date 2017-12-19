Luke Bryan soars to No. 1 while U2 plunges to No. 13

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country debuted in the top spot this week on the Billboard 200 chart, giving the country singer his fourth No. 1 album.

According to Nielsen Music data, he sold more than 107,000 units of the album during a week in which Irish band U2 plummeted from last week's top spot to 13th with Songs Of Experience.

In a week of few new releases, chart favourites Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran moved up to second and third places, respectively.

Swift's Reputation, released last month, added another 99,000 in sales.

British singer Sheeran's March release Divide sold more than 69,000 copies for the week.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Sheeran's love song Perfect again dominated the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, thanks to a newly released collaboration with Beyonce.

Perfect sold another 97,000 units to keep the No. 1 spot.

Among other new album releases, the Double Or Nothing collaboration between rappers Big Sean and Metro Boomin debuted at No. 5.

The rap compilation album Quality Control: Control The Streets, Vol 1, featuring various artists, arrived at No. 6.