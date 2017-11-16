Luc Besson to direct American TV series The French Detective

Los Angeles (AFP) - French film-maker Luc Besson is working on a pilot for a proposed police drama starring Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin, a source at American television network ABC told AFP on Wednesday.

The French Detective will be adapted from James Patterson's novels about Parisian detective Luc Moncrief, who moves to New York and joins the police department there to escape his dark past.

The first American TV role for Dujardin, who won Best Actor for the 2011 silent movie The Artist, will follow Moncrief as he and his female colleague hunt down the perpetrators of various complex crimes.

It will also be the first TV series directed by Besson, best known for his films Nikita (1990), Leon: The Professional (1994) and The Fifth Element (1997).