Louis Koo nabs Best Actor prize at Hong Kong Film Awards

HONG KONG - Last month, Louis Koo - who has appeared in more than 200 movies - won his first Best Actor prize when he triumphed at the 12th Asian Film Awards in Macau.

On Sunday (April 15), at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards, he was crowned again, with his role of a father seeking revenge in the movie Paradox earning kudos.

Ann Hui also had plenty to celebrate with her wartime epic Our Time Will Come bagging five awards out of 11 nominations, including best film and best director.

Here are the other winners:

Best Actress: Teresa Mo (Tomorrow Is Another Day)

Best Supporting Actor: Philip Keung (Shock Wave)

Best Supporting Actress: Deanie Ip (Our Time Will Come)

Best New Performer: Ling Man-lung (Tomorrow Is Another Day)