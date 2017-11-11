Louis C.K. cut from HBO special

NEW YORK • The backlash against Emmy-winning comedian Louis C.K. was swift after five women detailed sexual misconduct allegations against him in a New York Times report published on Thursday, including three who said he masturbated in front of them.

On Thursday, HBO said it had removed his comedy specials from its on-demand service and he would not appear as planned on a Nov 18 programme, Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs.

The premiere of the comedian's movie, I Love You, Daddy, was cancelled on Thursday and he pulled out of an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. FX, the network that carries Louis C.K.'s show Louie, said it had not received any allegations of misconduct by him but was reviewing the matter.

NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS