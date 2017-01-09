Lots of pink on parade on Golden Globes red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Hollywood's A-listers basked in the afternoon sun as they strode up the red carpet in Los Angeles for Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Here are a few key takeaways from the first major fashion parade of Tinseltown's awards season.

Pink was definitely one of the colors of the night.

Emma Stone, a favourite to take home the best actress in a comedy/musical for the whimsical La La Land, donned a sleeveless pale pink Valentino gown with glittering silver star accents.

On her arm? Her brother.

Two young actresses went for pink Gucci: Rogue One star Felicity Jones looked lovely in a pastel gown with black and silver detailing, while Zoe Saldana chose a ruffled two-tone frock with a sweet bow at the waist.

Angela Bassett, a star of FX's anthology series American Horror Story, opted for a form-fitting rose Christian Siriano gown with tiny straps and a fluttering ruffled neckline.

And Lily Collins - nominated for her work on Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply - looked like a princess in a lacy sweeping Zuhair Murad gown with cap sleeves.

A few of Hollywood's top stars showed that the red carpet is about more than gowns.

Evan Rachel Wood, a best actress nominee in the television drama category for HBO's sci-fi western Westworld, rocked a tuxedo from Altuzarra, saying she wanted young girls to know that dresses were not "a requirement". Octavia Spencer, up for a best supporting actress award for her work on Hidden Figures, the story of three black women mathematicians who helped Nasa launch some of its first space missions, was elegant in a Laura Basci tux.

"I was actually pretty good at math. Once I got to calculus, I just stopped," Spencer said with a laugh about her own studies.

American Crime nominee Felicity Huffman, who sported a sleeveless Georges Chakra jumpsuit with a gold and silver bodice and white trousers, said she wore it in honour of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Between effortless chic black gowns and stunning white dresses, bright colors cropped up on the Globes red carpet.

A very pregnant Natalie Portman, the favourite to take home the best actress in a drama award for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie, was glowing in a yellow Prada gown with an Empire waist and jewelled details on the cuffs.

Sleek hair and dangling diamond chandelier earrings - key choices by Hollywood's A list on Sunday - completed the look, which was reminiscent of the former first lady's aesthetic.

"It was a great opportunity and challenge to get to play her," she told E! network on the red carpet.

Jessica Chastain, nominated in the same category for gun lobby drama Miss Sloane, opted for a sky blue Prada gown with floral accents and a plunging neckline - filled with a diamond necklace.

Amy Adams, nominated for best actress in a drama for her performance in sci-fi flick Arrival, glittered in a sequined black column dress from Tom Ford - who happened to direct her in psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals. Slicked-back red tresses and dangling statement earrings finished the look.

Kristen Bell, a star of NBC comedy The Good Place, showed cleavage in a sparkling Jenny Packham gown with a plummeting neckline.

And Winona Ryder, a nominee for best actress in a television drama for her work on breakout Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things oozed classic Hollywood glamour in a strapless black Viktor and Rolf gown.