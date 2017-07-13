Loretta Lynn to delay release of new album as she recovers from stroke

NEW YORK (AFP) - Country music legend Loretta Lynn has delayed the rollout of her upcoming album and tour following a stroke but said she is steadily recovering.

The 85-year-old suffered a stroke in May.

Her latest album Wouldn't It Be Great was scheduled to come out next month.

"I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can't wait to share it," Lynn said on her website.

"I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me.

"I am getting stronger every day and can't wait to get back out there with all of you."

Lynn also cancelled concerts that had been due to kick off next week in Iowa.