Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift sets Spotify and Youtube records with new single

Taylor Swift's new single Look What You Made Me Do, released on Thursday (Aug 24), has set records on music streaming platform Spotify and video sharing site Youtube.

Spotify said on Saturday (Aug 26) the 27-year-old singer set a new global first day streaming record with more than eight million same day streams for the single.

Youtube also revealed that the song'slyric video set a new record on the site, with more than 19 million same day views.

The actual music video is set to premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug 27).

There had been a dramatic build-up to the release of the song, with the singer deleting all posts from her social media pages.

The symbolic deletion of her past was in line with the ending of the song, in which she says: "I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because she's dead."

The single was written and produced together with Jack Antonoff, who performs in the bands Bleachers and fun.

It is part of her upcoming sixth album Reputation, which will be released in November. Her last album was 2014's 1989.