Logic scores No.1 album; David Byrne, Judas Priest set own records

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Logic, the rapper who performed his anti-suicide anthem 1-800-273-8255 at the Grammys and MTV Video Music Awards, now has his second No. 1 on the Billboard album chart in less than a year.

His latest, Bobby Tarantino II, opened with 123 million streams and 32,000 copies sold as a full album in the United States, according to Nielsen, giving it the equivalent of 119,000 album sales.

Like its prequel from 2016, Bobby Tarantino II bears its movie fandom on its sleeve with Pulp Fiction-meets-Kill Bill album art.

It is Logic's second time at No. 1 since Everybody last May.

Rapper Lil Yachty opened at No. 2 with Lil Boat 2 while two very different veteran artists reached their own chart peaks.

David Byrne's American Utopia opened at No. 3, his highest position ever.

Judas Priest also found its highest perch with Firepower, at No. 5 - reaching one spot higher than its previous album did four years ago.

Both Byrne and Judas Priest were helped by a preponderance of traditional album sales, which are weighted much greater than streams in the formulas for determining chart positions.

Also this week, the Black Panther soundtrack fell three spots to No. 4. In its five weeks out, it has been No. 1 three times.