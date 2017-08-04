Lionel Richie, LL Cool J and Gloria Estefan to get lifetime achievement awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran musician Lionel Richie, hip-hop star and actor LL Cool J and Cuban-American singer and actress Gloria Estefan will receive the prestigious Kennedy Centre Honours this year.

The accolades are among the highest awards in American culture, celebrating lifetime achievements through the performing arts.

Others honoured this year are television writer-producer Norman Lear and dancer, choreographer and actress Carmen de Lavallade.

The awards will be presented in Washington, DC on Dec 3 in a gala expected to be attended by President Donald Trump.