Tickets for The Lion King at the Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands go on sale today.

The production runs from June 27 to Aug 5 and is part of an international tour launched in celebration of the musical's 20th anniversary on stage.

Tickets are priced from $65 to $230 (excluding booking fee) and are available at MarinaBaySands. com or from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg).