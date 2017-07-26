Linkin Park remember Bennington, his demons

LOS ANGELES • California rock band Linkin Park said on Monday that the suicide of frontman Chester Bennington has left them brokenhearted, but recalled it was his demons that had made fans fall in love with the band.

In their first statement since the 41-year-old was found dead at his Southern California home last Thursday, the remaining members of Linkin Park said they did not know "what path our future may take". Last Friday, they cancelled their North American tour which had been due to start tomorrow.

Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and depression and had spoken openly about his struggles when Linkin Park found fame in 2000 with their best- selling debut album Hybrid Theory.

"Dear Chester, our hearts are broken," the band said in a statement.

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled - a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal.

"After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display and, in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human."

After Bennington's suicide, Linkin Park's May album, One More Light, soared 461 per cent for the week to land in 17th place on the Billboard 200 chart, with more than 22,000 copies sold. Rapper Jay-Z ruled the chart for a second straight week, with his confessional album 4:44.

Bennington, who was twice married, leaves six children. The band said that they, as well as the singer's wife Talinda and family, appreciate the love and support shown by fans and other musicians in a difficult time.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, 52, a close friend of Bennington's, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room in May.

