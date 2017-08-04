Linkin Park albums enter charts again

NEW YORK • Two albums by Linkin Park re-entered the top 10 on the United States sales chart on Tuesday as fans mourned the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

One More Light, the California rockers' final album, which hit No. 1 when it came out in May, jumped back to No. 4 on the Billboard chart.

Hybrid Theory - Linkin Park's debut album which was the top-selling US album of 2001 and produced angst-ridden hits such as In The End - returned at No. 8.

Bennington was found hanging at his Los Angeles home on July 20. The 41-year-old had long struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and the trauma of abuse when he was a child.

Meanwhile, an artist has paid tribute to the singer via a huge mural of Bennington on the wall of a rock- themed pizza restaurant called Rock'n Pies in Los Angeles. Jonas Never told Variety that "when I heard Chester died, I just texted Jim (Conners, the outlet's manager) and offered to do it for free because it was the right thing to do".

The work has drawn beeps of appreciation from passing motorists.