Lindsay Lohan loses Grand Theft Auto lawsuit

NEW YORK • Video game Grand Theft Auto V has a blonde character who is shown in one image being frisked by a police officer and, in another, wearing a red bikini and jewellery, taking a selfie with her mobile phone and flashing a peace sign.

Does the character resemble Lindsay Lohan? On Thursday, New York State's highest court said no, rejecting the actress' claim that the maker of Grand Theft Auto V had invaded her privacy.

By a 6-0 vote, the court called Take-Two Interactive Software's depictions "nothing more than cultural comment" and said it owed Lohan, 31, no damages.

In Thursday's decision, a judge said a computer image, or avatar, may constitute a "portrait" to support an invasion of privacy claim under New York civil rights law.

But he added that Lohan could not prevail because Grand Theft Auto V merely depicted a generic "20-something" woman, without any suggestion it was her.

Lohan's movies include 1998's The Parent Trap and 2004's Mean Girls, but acting roles became harder to find following legal and other problems.

The Grand Theft Auto series has sold more than 275 million units.

REUTERS