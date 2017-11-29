Liang Xi Mei and Mr Kiasu head to the big screen in 2018

SINGAPORE - Two iconic Singapore characters will get to star in their own movies.

Local comics character Mr Kiasu will be on the big screen in a live action movie, to be released later next year. And Liang Xi Mei, the character that actor-director Jack Neo played in drag in the popular variety show Comedy Tonight, will also have a movie, to be released next year during Chinese New Year.

These were some of the announcements made on Wednesday (Nov 29) by production company mm2 Entertainment.

Jack Neo's grandmotherly Liang Po Po, who was also played by Neo in drag, appeared in her own movie in 1999.

Liang Xi Mei is his well-loved housewife character. The movie will feature Mark Lee, Henry Thia and Wang Lei.

Created by Johnny Lau, James Suresh, Lim Yu Cheng and Eric Chong, books featuring the Mr Kiasu character were a hit in the 1990s. After an 18-year break, his character returned earlier this year in a new book, Mr Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real.

In 2001, he was played by Chew Chor Meng in a Mediacorp sitcom, but the producers are still looking for the actor to play Mr Kiasu.