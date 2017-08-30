Leon Lai's ex-wife remarries

HONG KONG • Pop star Leon Lai's ex-wife, model Gaile Lok, has remarried, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in California on Sunday with businessman Ian Chu.

She was dressed in a bejewelled white and gold V-neck gown and the ceremony was attended by about 50 of the couple's closest family members and friends.

In an Apple Daily report, the 37-year-old bride was quoted as saying in a text message: "I'm very happy, I give my husband 100 marks! I hope we'll be happy forever."

Lok was married to Lai for four years before they split up in 2012.

In an Apple Daily report posted online last month, she said she would not be inviting him to the wedding. She added that she rarely contacted him.

Lai, 50, is single.