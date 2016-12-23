Lena Dunham says sorry for abortion remark

WASHINGTON • After outrage erupted over Lena Dunham's recent remark that "I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had", the Girls star posted a lengthy apology on her Instagram account late yesterday.

"My words were spoken from a sort of 'delusional girl' persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate," she said on Instagram. "That's my fault."

The outspoken writer and actress has sparked controversy recently, with the most recent incident happening during Dunham's Women Of The Hour podcast last week, when she told the story of her visit years ago to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Texas.

There, a girl asked Dunham if she would share her own abortion story.

"I sort of jumped. 'I haven't had an abortion,' I told her," she said in the podcast.

It was a moment of self-realisation, she continued, because it suddenly occurred to her that she had internalised some of the stigma that surrounds abortion: "Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman's right to choose, felt that it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department."

She concluded that she has since banished this feeling.

"Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had," she said.

Not surprisingly, this remark did not go over well, even among some fellow reproductive rights supporters. Many took to Twitter to distance themselves from her statement and criticise her for trivialising the procedure. One said: "As a feminist I wish @lenadunham would just stop already. We have a hard enough time now." Another said: "Let me say as a pro-choicer, I do NOT agree with Lena Dunham."

Anti-abortion activists pointed to her comment as proof that abortion is glorified by its defenders.

Some reproductive rights activists noted that this sort of attention is not exactly helpful to the cause Dunham aims to champion.

"Treating abortion like a leisurely activity that Lena Dunham can personally help normalise represents a cartoonish version of clueless urban liberalism we'd be well- served to rid ourselves of," Erin Gloria Ryan wrote in the Daily Beast.

On Instagram, Dunham later wrote: "I would never, ever intentionally trivialise the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don't convey this truth clearly."

She also vowed to put her money where her mouth is: "You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar?" she wrote. "Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging, you have to give a sizeable donation to abortion funds... in New York, Texas and Ohio."

