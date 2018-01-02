Last Jedi fends off Jumanji in box-office war

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In a battle of heavyweights, Luke Skywalker just managed to hold off Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the world rang in another year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi retained first place for the four-day New Year's holiday weekend despite steep competition from Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Last Jedi picked up an estimated US$68.4 million (S$91.4 million), bringing its domestic haul to US$533.1 million.

Do not weep for Jumanji, however. The fantasy reboot, which finds Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart transported into a video game world, has outperformed expectations, picking up a lordly US$66.5 million over the holiday weekend.

It now has a hefty US$185.7 million domestic gross. The sequel has also done well internationally, racking up US$350 million worldwide.

Pitch Perfect 3 took third place on the stateside charts, grossing US$22.7 million for the four-day period and pushing its domestic total to just under US$70 million.

Hugh Jackman's musical drama The Greatest Showman is finishing a close fourth with US$20.7 million.

The second weekend of Ferdinand rounded out the top five with US$14.6 million, giving the animated comedy US$56.8 million domestically.