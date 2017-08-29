Lamar wins big, but Swift steals the show

LOS ANGELES • Rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won the top prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, but lifetime achievement honouree Pink and an absent Taylor Swift dominated the show.

An angry Swift took on her critics in the world premiere of the music video for her first solo single in three years, Look What You Made Me Do. The satirical video depicted Swift, 27, crawling out of a grave and declaring her old self dead. It drew more than 470,000 views on YouTube within an hour of its premiere.

Lamar, who went into Sunday's event with a leading eight nominations, kicked off the show with a medley that featured dancers in flames. He went home with six statuettes, including the top award, Video Of The Year, for Humble. Sheeran was voted Artist Of The Year.

Despite days of fevered speculation, Swift was a no-show, though she won the only category in which she had been nominated - Best Collaboration for I Don't Wanna Live Forever, with Zayn Malik.

Nevertheless, her new video quickly became one of the show's most talked-about moments, largely overshadowing performances by the likes of Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and Lorde.

The video ended with Swift reviving all the personas of her music career - from gawky, guitar-playing 16-year-old to poised Grammy winner - and having them call each other out on being fake, pretending to be nice and playing the victim.

She dropped the single last Thursday night, along with an Alfred Hitchcock-style animated lyric video, which has already broken a YouTube record. It had the most views - more than 19 million - on its first day, Variety reported.

On Spotify, listeners streamed the song more than eight million times, setting a global record for the most first-day streams on the platform, Associated Press reported.

Hosting the VMAs on Sunday was Swift's long-time rival, Katy Perry, who made her entrance from the ceiling wearing a spacesuit and ended the three-hour event with a performance of her single, Swish Swish with Nicki Minaj.

Pink, winner of the Vanguard Award, gave a speech about beauty and acceptance directed at her six-year-old daughter Willow, who was in the audience, which moved many to tears.

"Baby girl, we don't change," the singer said. "We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change so they can see other kinds of beauty."

In between performances from pop stars, the mother of Ms Heather Heyer - the 32-year-old anti-racism protester killed when a white supremacist drove into a crowd during the Aug 12 unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia - took the stage to announce a foundation in honour of her daughter.

Saying she wanted to "make Heather's death count", Ms Susan Bro - controlling her emotions as the crowd applauded - said the foundation would offer scholarships to students who pursue social justice. She presented Best Fight Against The System, a new award that recognises activism in a music video.

In the spirit of equality, she said all six contenders, including rising star Alessia Cara, would share the prize.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE